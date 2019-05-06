Rangers midfielder confirms Ibrox summer exit with social media post

Rangers midfielder Liam Burt has confirmed his departure from the club this summer following the expiration of his contract.

The 20-year-old has been involved in matchday squads since the 2015/16 season but hasn’t made a first-team appearance this season.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium. Picture: SNS Group

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Sad to be leaving Rangers at the end of this season.

“I would like to say thanks to all the coaches and staff who have helped me throughout my time at Rangers, I have made some amazing memories and very proud to have made my professional debut at Rangers, time to kick on.”

Burt left Celtic to join the Light Blues’ academy, and made his first-team debut under Mark Warburton in 2016.

However, injuries have blunted his progress at Ibrox. He spent time on loan at Dumbarton last season, and Alloa earlier this term.

Liam Burt in action for Rangers Under-20s in 2017. Picture: SNS Group

He featured for Rangers in their Irn-Bru Cup defeat to Falkirk at the start of the current campaign, and played a part in nine of Alloa’s Ladbrokes Championship matches, most recently the 2-2 draw with Dunfermline earlier this month.