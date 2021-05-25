GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 21: Kirsten Reilly in action for Rangers during a SWPL match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park, on April 21, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers have confirmed that key midfielder Kirsten Reilly has penned a contract extension to remain at the club until at least June 2022.

The 25-year-old former Hibs midfielder has been a key performer for Malky Thomson’s side this season, scoring three goals in 15 games.

Reilly becomes the fourth player to commit her future to the Gers, with the club confirming Brogan Hay, Chelsea Cornet and Northern Ireland international Megan Bell had all signed new deals in early May.

On the news of her contract extension, Reilly said: “I am really excited, I have enjoyed my time here so far so it is great to extend my contract and I'm looking forward to the future.

“It has been great so far, it has obviously been different because of Covid-19, but I love playing full-time football and it is such a big club so I am loving it.”

Earlier in the month, Blue Belles boss Thomson had hinted further contract renewals were on the table when he said: “The scouting network never stops, that’s the planning and preparation that we do at Rangers Football Club. We are aware of the different leagues across the world and we do our due diligence on them, but we have a good great of players here right now, and we will be looking to secure further some more contracts.”

Rangers, who are still in a battle for Champions League qualification, travel to Forfar Farmington on Wednesday night (7.40pm).