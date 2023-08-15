Rangers' Jose Cifuentes, and Servette's Enzo Crivelli battle for the ball during the Champions League qualifying second leg. An encounter that brought a 1-1 draw o send the Ibrox men through on aggregate on a night that left manager Michael Beale conceding the need for his men to step up a level in the play-off round against PSV Eindhoven. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

The Englishman confessed to being exasperated the Ibrox side failed to muster such drive for 45 minutes before righting many wrongs in the second period to earn a 1-1 draw away to Servette to earn the club a play-off tie in the competition against the Dutch for a second season running. Beale sidestepped the issue of PSV appearing a much more arduous opponent than the one beaten 3-2 on aggregate by predecessor Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers a year ago, but accepted his players must be far better in next Tuesday’s first leg than in the opening period of their third round decider at the Stade de Geneve. A limp display leading him to demand of them “what sort of team we want to be”, which had the desired effect of sparking them to become more forceful, with a 50th minute James Tavernier strike that cancelled out a first half opener from Dereck Kutesa allowing them to secure a 3-2 aggregate success.

“We need to improve,” he said. “The level goes up with PSV. We know how big a game that was for both clubs last year, it is huge again this year, and they are in good form. But, listen, it’s Rangers, it’s Ibrox, and next week we will go hell for leather. But before that we have a League Cup game [at home to Greenock Morton] that is also important. They have an excellent coach [in Peter Bosz], they have recruited well in the summer, spent big money. We know the atmosphere in both stadiums will be great and there is nothing not to love about this game. It is a straight knock-out to get into the Champions League. So let’s have a right go. Let’s not have any regrets after the two legs. Let’s make sure next week it is a caldron at Ibrox and we take that to Eindhoven.