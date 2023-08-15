Rangers' Michael Beale gives promise for PSV tie after Servette leads him to ask question of players
The Englishman confessed to being exasperated the Ibrox side failed to muster such drive for 45 minutes before righting many wrongs in the second period to earn a 1-1 draw away to Servette to earn the club a play-off tie in the competition against the Dutch for a second season running. Beale sidestepped the issue of PSV appearing a much more arduous opponent than the one beaten 3-2 on aggregate by predecessor Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers a year ago, but accepted his players must be far better in next Tuesday’s first leg than in the opening period of their third round decider at the Stade de Geneve. A limp display leading him to demand of them “what sort of team we want to be”, which had the desired effect of sparking them to become more forceful, with a 50th minute James Tavernier strike that cancelled out a first half opener from Dereck Kutesa allowing them to secure a 3-2 aggregate success.
“We need to improve,” he said. “The level goes up with PSV. We know how big a game that was for both clubs last year, it is huge again this year, and they are in good form. But, listen, it’s Rangers, it’s Ibrox, and next week we will go hell for leather. But before that we have a League Cup game [at home to Greenock Morton] that is also important. They have an excellent coach [in Peter Bosz], they have recruited well in the summer, spent big money. We know the atmosphere in both stadiums will be great and there is nothing not to love about this game. It is a straight knock-out to get into the Champions League. So let’s have a right go. Let’s not have any regrets after the two legs. Let’s make sure next week it is a caldron at Ibrox and we take that to Eindhoven.
“The whole team was too passive first half [away to Servette]. We were 15-20 yards deeper than we wanted to be and we were much better in the second half. We were up the pitch, we won more duels, we regained the ball higher up the pitch, which gave us more opportunities. We have to decide what team we’re going to be. We spoke about that at half-time and I was delighted with our response in the second half. It should take to half-time to do that. What team do we want to be? I want us to be a much more front foot and positive team. I felt in the first half we were a little bit passive and at this level I don’t think you can afford to do that. We still had chances but it wasn’t how I want my team to play and it’s not how those boys in the dressing room want to play either.”
