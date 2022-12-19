Rangers boss Michael Beale insists he meant no disrespect after previously referring to Celtic as the “other team.”

The former Gers assistant coach, who returned to Ibrox last month to take over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, was speaking at the pre-match media conference for the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday night when he brought up the subject which had clearly irked him.

“The other day I used the term ‘other team’,” said the former QPR boss, who welcomed centre-backs Connor Goldson and Leon King back into the squad while revealing veteran midfielder Steven Davis will go for a scan after “a landing in training.”

“I am new back in to the country. I didn’t get where I am by being disrespectful to anybody. I was asked a question about being nine points behind (Celtic) and I said we have to win and the other team has to lose some. That wasn’t in any way disrespectful. I have no issue with naming the other teams, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, whoever it is. No way am I ever going to be disrespectful.

“Between now and the end of the season, we have to win every game, including three Old Firm games, and pick up the goal difference, to get in front. We know it is a tough ask. But that comment, I don’t like that. It’s not who I am. It was a very innocent comment that was taken too far. What Ange Postecoglou has done in his time is very impressive, it is important we get back on the journey that I had with Steven (Gerrard) and we become impressive again as well.”

Experienced centre-back Goldson suffered a thigh tear against Liverpool in mid-October and, with King missing through illness and Ben Davies fit only for the bench, Beale had to start with midfielders John Lundstram and James Sands in the centre of defence in the 3-2 win over Hibernian last Thursday. King has overcome his illness but striker Antonio Colak remains out with a knock.