Rangers medical booked as striker set to become Michael Beale's fourth summer signing

Rangers are closing in on their fourth new signing of the summer amid reports that striker Sam Lammers is set to undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of a move from Atalanta.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 13th Jun 2023, 21:37 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 21:39 BST
 Comment

The Ibrox club are said to have agreed a deal worth around £3m with the Serie A outfit for the 26-year-old Dutchman, who spent the second half of last season on loan at relegated Sampdoria.

Lammers has only started one match for Atalanta since making a £9m move from PSV Eindhoven two years ago, spending most of his time out on loan, including a spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he was an unused substitute in their Europa League final win over Rangers in May last year.

Rangers are also reportedly working on a deal to bring another Italian-based striker to the club with talks taking place with Cremonese over a potential £5m transfer for Nigerian international striker Cyriel Dessers. The 28-year-old is set to move following the club's relegation to Serie B having scored 10 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions in the season past.

Rangers are close to signing Sam Lammers from Atalanta, pictured on loan at Sampdoria last season. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)Rangers are close to signing Sam Lammers from Atalanta, pictured on loan at Sampdoria last season. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)
Reports also claim Rangers retain an interest in Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo and Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes but face competition for both players' signatures with work still to be done to get both deals over the line.

Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell have already signed on pre-contracts, with manager Michael Beale overseeing a major squad rebuild following the departures of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander. Glen Kamara and Scott Wright could also depart with Rangers said to be open to offers for the duo.

