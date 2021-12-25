Rangers may get defensive boost ahead of St Mirren clash - team news ahead of Ibrox fixture

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes to have Borna Barisic back for the Boxing Day encounter with St Mirren at Ibrox.

By Angus Wright
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 7:23 pm
Borna Barisic was struggling with illness but could return to face St Mirren.

The Croatian left-back missed last weekend's win over Dundee United after going off unwell days earlier against St Johnstone. Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack are still missing and Leon Balogun is battling a knock, while long-term absentees Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Boss Jim Goodwin hopes Jak Alnwick can return to the St Mirren squad after the goalkeeper was one of 11 Saints players unavailable for the goalless draw against Celtic in Paisley on Wednesday night due to Covid-19 issues. The Buddies are without Eamonn Brophy (hamstring) and Conor McCarthy (ankle).

Last season: Rangers 3 St Mirren 0, St Mirren 0 Rangers 2, Rangers 3 St Mirren 0

Last five league matches: Rangers W W W W W; St Mirren L D L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) 12; Eamonn Brophy (St Mirren) 5

Match odds: H 1-8 D 13-2 A 22-1

Referee: Steven McLean (Scotland)

