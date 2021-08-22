Rangers may face wait for midfielder, Celtic boss not drawn on Griffiths and Nisbet, Crystal Palace being 'priced out' of move for SPFL striker - cinch Premiership Rumour Mill

Rumour Mill

Rangers’ chances of signing Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman could be delayed with Heerenveen director of football reminding the midfielder of his three-year contract obligations. The midfielder has spoken out proeviously of the clubs high price-tage but Ferry de Haan said “a club like Heerenveen needs good transfers”. (Sunday Mail)

Steve Clarke should be considering St Johnstone players including Zander Clark and Jason Kerr when he names his Scotland squad on Tuesday ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. (Scotland on Sunday)

Former Celtic defender Shane Duffy has spoken of the ‘long year’ which included his loan at Parkhead. The Irish international scored in Brighton’s win over Watford. (Mail on Sunday)

Ryan Porteous has branded Aberdeen’s move for his Hibs team-mate Martin Boyle as a ‘non-starter’ (The Scotsman)

Celtic target Thomas Henry, also loosely linked with Rangers, is leaving Belgium after all. The Hoops were foiled in their interest earlier this week with the French striker preparing to stay in Belgium, however Serie A newcomers Venezia have had a bid for the Leuven striker accepted. (Football Insider)

Neil Lennon has rated Scott Allan as his finest signing as manager of Hibs. (Edinburgh Live)

Former Leeds and Aberdeen striker Noel Whelan believes Odsonne Edouard is pricing himself out of a move with his wage demands. Brighton and Crystal Palace have been heavily linked with the Celtic striker who has one more year on his Parkhead contract. (Football Insider)

Sheffield United and Burnley are waiting in the wings if Southampton can’t arrange a move for Ryan Christie. The Parkhead attacker has less than six months left on his deal but was made captain for the closing stages of Saturday’s win over St Mirren and the south coast club could hold on to move in January on a free transfer. (Scottish Sun)

Rumours of a Hibs swap deal for Leigh Griffiths including Kevin Nisbet is in ‘the basket of uncertainty’ according to Ange Postecoglou. The Celtic manager refused to confirm or deny any moves after sealing Josip Juranovic’s £2.5m transfer. (The Herald)