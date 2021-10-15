Rangers manager Steven Gerrard opens up on Newcastle, Steve Bruce and speculation about job

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

The English Premier League club were taken over by a PIF-backed consortium last week and are set to invest huge amounts of money into the Tyneside club.

Speculation about Newcastle’s current manager Steve Bruce is rife, with reports suggesting he will be removed from position. Supporters have lost patience with Bruce due to the style of football being played at the club, who are currently in the relegation zone. For now, though, Bruce is set to take charge of this weekend’s match against Tottenham.

However, while Gerrard is one of the bookmakers’ favourites to be appointed, the former Liverpool and England midfielder says he has nothing but respect for Bruce, who will manage his 1000th game against Spurs.

“I don’t really react to any sort of speculation,“ said Gerrard, speaking ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership match with Hearts. “Especially when someone who I have the utmost respect for is sitting in that job that the speculation is about.

“For me, I’m in a very big job and a very big role here that I’m very much fully focused on.

“We’ve got a top of the table clash at the weekend and it’s a game I’m very much looking forward to.

“But I’ve certainly got one eye on Newcastle in terms of Brucie getting his 1000th game. He’s a great character of the game, someone who I’ve got a personal relationship with and the utmost respect for, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him get that 1000th game. I think it’s a mammoth achievement so congratulations to him for the weekend.

“I think the character that Steve Bruce is, I don’t think he’d want anyone to have sympathy for him or feel sorry for him.

“Sitting in this position I certainly wouldn’t want anyone to be speculating about my job so I certainly won’t be getting involved in any speculation towards his.

“I think it’s interesting what’s happening at Newcastle and if anybody deserves a break it’s the Geordie fans so I’m sure the excitement level is high.

“Anyone with an interest in the game is looking on with interest to see how that develops.