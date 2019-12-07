Rangers manager set for major contract extension, Jack Ross goalkeeper dilemma, Betfred Cup final fitness news, St Mirren braced for bid for top player - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, St Mirren and Livingston. 1. Gerrard set to be handed new deal Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is understood to be close to signing a new deal which would keep him at the Ibrox club until 2024. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Ross in goalkeeper dilemma Jack Ross has admitted to having a goalkeeper dilemma, with three high profile keepers - Chris Maxwell, Ofir Marciano, Adam Bogdan - battling it out for the No.1 spot. (Evening News) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Well viral outbreak Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has "massive concerns" over a viral bug which has left five players in doubt for this weekend's clash with Hearts. (Evening News) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Edouard fit for Old Firm Celtic have been handed a boost ahead of Sunday's the League Cup Final with striker Odsonne Edouard set to overcome fitness concerns to lead the attack. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3