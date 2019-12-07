Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Rangers manager set for major contract extension, Jack Ross goalkeeper dilemma, Betfred Cup final fitness news, St Mirren braced for bid for top player - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, St Mirren and Livingston.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is understood to be close to signing a new deal which would keep him at the Ibrox club until 2024. (The Scotsman)

Jack Ross has admitted to having a goalkeeper dilemma, with three high profile keepers - Chris Maxwell, Ofir Marciano, Adam Bogdan - battling it out for the No.1 spot. (Evening News)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has "massive concerns" over a viral bug which has left five players in doubt for this weekend's clash with Hearts. (Evening News)

Celtic have been handed a boost ahead of Sunday's the League Cup Final with striker Odsonne Edouard set to overcome fitness concerns to lead the attack. (The Scotsman)

