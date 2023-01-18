Rangers manager Michael Beale accepted winning ugly as the Ibrox side took all three points from Rugby Park.

Ryan Kent celebrates after putting Rangers 2-1 ahead against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It was a sluggish start and end to the evening although Beale was appreciative of the fact that an exacting week was not hindered by the spilling of points which would surely have signalled the end of any lingering ambitions Rangers have in the title race.

“It was never going to be a beauty contest because I don’t think the surface allows for that,” said Beale. “Kilmarnock started on the front foot and we started the complete opposite. We didn’t heed the warnings the staff had given players and we found ourselves 1-0 down, with a mountain to climb. Again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew it was going to be a tough game on a tough surface, especially after 120 minutes at the weekend. I would have taken anything to get out of here with three points.

“So I’m not going to sit here and moan. There were moments I was pleased with and other moments that we need to work on. That’s clear to everybody. I'm really pleased with the mentality of the group but I'm still looking for 90 minute performances.”

Beale, meanwhile, has rebuffed Russell Martin’s suggestions that the Ibrox side have had a bid turned down for 22-year-old Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker.

Martin seemed to suggest that Rangers were short with their offer with Ipswich also understood to be monitoring the player. Beale, though, is clearly keen on the player with negotiations anticipated before now and the closure of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad