It was a sluggish start and end to the evening although Beale was appreciative of the fact that an exacting week was not hindered by the spilling of points which would surely have signalled the end of any lingering ambitions Rangers have in the title race.
“It was never going to be a beauty contest because I don’t think the surface allows for that,” said Beale. “Kilmarnock started on the front foot and we started the complete opposite. We didn’t heed the warnings the staff had given players and we found ourselves 1-0 down, with a mountain to climb. Again.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game on a tough surface, especially after 120 minutes at the weekend. I would have taken anything to get out of here with three points.
“So I’m not going to sit here and moan. There were moments I was pleased with and other moments that we need to work on. That’s clear to everybody. I'm really pleased with the mentality of the group but I'm still looking for 90 minute performances.”
Beale, meanwhile, has rebuffed Russell Martin’s suggestions that the Ibrox side have had a bid turned down for 22-year-old Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker.
Martin seemed to suggest that Rangers were short with their offer with Ipswich also understood to be monitoring the player. Beale, though, is clearly keen on the player with negotiations anticipated before now and the closure of the window.
“Did he really? I didn’t know we had made a bid but I will talk about the player,” said Beale. “They have recalled him for a reason. I would say that he was one of the better if not the best player in League One in the first half of the season and unless they have recalled him to play him, they must have recalled him to move him to a higher level. I think he is a good player but there is nothing more than that. And that is not what I have been told in-house.”