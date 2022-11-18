Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Muscat has been tipped as a possible future Ibrox manager after success in both Australia and Japan.

The 49-year-old, a snarling midfielder in his time at Wolves, Millwall and Rangers, has been following in the footsteps of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. Muscat worked under his countryman at Melbourne Victory before replacing Postecoglou when he was appointed Australia boss. He guided Victory to A-League Championship success in 2014/15 and then 2017/18 across more than 200 games in charge.

Muscat would manage in Belgium, an ill-fated spell at Sint-Truiden which lasted just 15 games. He would then get the call once more to replace Postecoglou, this time at Yokohama F.Marinos after Celtic came calling. He would replicate the Parkhead boss, guiding the Japanese side to the J1 League title this year.

Now Sydney FC boss Steve Corica has backed Muscat to fulfil the Ibrox hot seat at some point in his career with current manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst under pressure with the team having fallen nine points behind Celtic in the Premiership.

“Kevin’s very capable, he’s a very good coach and I know he’s very thorough in what he does,” he told the Scottish Sun. “Wherever he’s gone, he’s won trophies. I have no doubt he would do a great job at Rangers.

“Of course Kevin would take on Ange. He’s very competitive. He’s a fiery character and very good at his job. I’m sure one day he probably will end up at Rangers. Yes, he could do what Ange has, why not?”