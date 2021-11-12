Rangers manager latest: Frank Lampard turns down Norwich City amidst Ibrox links

Frank Lampard has reportedly turned down Norwich City. (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chelsea legend, according to the Daily Mail, no longer wants to be considered for the vacant post at the Premier League's bottom side.

Lampard is looking to get back into management since leaving his post as Chelsea head coach in January.

Reports emerged on Thursday that he was close to taking the Norwich job and linking up with Billy Gilmour once more.

However, the development has paved the way for Dean Smith, who Steven Gerrard replaced at Aston Villa, to take the role.

It also fuels speculation that he could be waiting for the Rangers job.

Lampard is currently second favourite behind Giovanni van Bronckhorst amongst bookmakers.

The former England star has been backed for the job by his uncle and former West Ham United boss Harry Redknapp when asked by Rangers legend Ally McCoist.

“I think it would be a possibility,” he said on talkSPORT. “That would be a real good – you know better than anybody Ally, what a fantastic club it is.

"To go there, Brendan went to Celtic and got his career back going again. Stevie set his career on the right track going to Rangers.

"So going to Scotland, going to Glasgow Rangers wouldn't be a backward step, it'd be a fantastic job for him."

It is understood talks could begin with candidates this weekend as the Scottish champions go about trying to find the ideal replacement for Gerrard.

Rangers are reportedly planning to talk to a number of individuals after drawing up a shortlist.

McCoist meanwhile believes Gerrard’s recent suggestion of looking settled and happy at Ibrox will contribute to a sense of ill feeling over the 41-year-old’s move to Villa.

Speculation has not been far from the former Liverpool captain during his Ibrox reign but Gerrard distanced himself from the recent vacancy at Newcastle when asked about the links.

"Don’t ask me silly questions,” he smiled after turning the enquiry from BT Sports' Emma Dodds back after his side had defeated Brondby 2-0 in the Europa League. “Do I look happy? Do I look settled?” he quipped.

But weeks later he did move on, agreeing a three-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park and rejoining former Liverpool chief executive Christian Purslow in the Midlands.

"Steven won arguably the most important title for the last 25 or 30 years,” said McCoist on his talkSPORT Breakfast show. “But, being brutally honest, there is a bad taste in some of the supporters' mouths about the way it has happened, particularly after that interview where Emma asked the question, as she should. That's her job.

"The answer implied 'I'm going nowhere'.

"He was very forthright, answering Emma in a fashion as if, 'look, it's a silly question, I'm absolutely going nowhere.'

"And then two weeks later, he clearly has gone somewhere — so I understand and get the frustration, disappointment and maybe anger with some of the Rangers fans.

"But you can't argue he delivered the most important title in a long, long time for Rangers."