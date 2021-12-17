Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst on the 'coincidence' of his breakfast time meeting with Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and sporting director Ross Wilson frequent the same Glasgow cafe as Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The all-pervasive influence of social media means the sight of Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ange Posteocoglou chewing the fat in an informal setting is sufficient to stimulate a disproportionate level of intrigue among supporters of Old Firm clubs.

But a warm relationship developing between the managers of Rangers and Celtic is nothing new in the long history of their rivalry, stretching way back to the days when the totemic figures of Bill Struth and Willie Maley were close friends off the pitch. In more recent times, of course, Walter Smith and Tommy Burns forged a strong and enduring bond.

With Rangers boss van Bronckhorst having set up home in the same part of Glasgow as his Celtic counterpart Postecoglou, the Dutchman and the Australian are likely to see a lot more of each other in the coming weeks and months.

“I mean, we all live in the same area,” said van Bronckhorst. “I’ve met him a couple of times at the coffee shop.

“I was having breakfast with (Rangers sporting director) Ross (Wilson) and he (Postecoglou) came in with his wife, who I have already met.

“So we didn’t meet for lunch or breakfast or dinner, it was more of a coincidence. We spoke about the games we have played and then I left him alone with his wife.

“It looked in the picture like we were having a five course meal and having fun, but it only lasted one or two minutes!

“It’s nice, we are both managers of our clubs but we enjoy being around the city and it’s always good to say hello to a colleague.”

Van Bronckhorst will look to open up a seven point lead over Postecoglou’s team in the title race this weekend. Rangers face Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday with Celtic not on league business as they bid to claim the season’s first piece of silverware when they play HIbs in the Premier Sports Cup Final at Hampden 24 hours later.

