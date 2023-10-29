Hallowe’en came two days early for Hearts as Rangers’ man in the mask struck late to give his team a precious victory.

For 80-plus minutes on a foul afternoon at Ibrox, the Jambos looked on course to win here for the first time in nine years courtesy of an early Lawrence Shankland header. Rangers huffed and puffed, their fans bayed and booed and their players struggled to break down their resolute visitors. But just as the finish line came into view, Hearts got spooked.

Their Austrian midfielder Peter Haring came on to shore up his team but he ended up being the fall guy. His needless tug of Connor Goldson’s shirt in the penalty box was spotted by the VAR on 89 minutes and James Tavernier, having missed an earlier penalty, made no mistake this time. His manager Steven Naismith claimed Haring was fouled during the incident – but his protests fell on deaf ears.

Then the fourth official held up nine minutes of stoppage time and Ibrox transformed from hostility to advocacy. Three minutes into the allotted added-on time and Rangers had their winner, substitute Danilo – sporting a black mask to protect his recently fractured cheekbone – planting a header past Zander Clark from a sweet Tavernier ball in. The home fans exploded.

Spare a thought for the 900-odd Hearts fans who sat silently in the corner during the second half watching wave after wave of largely fruitless Rangers attacks wash up at their defence. Their back five withstood loads of pressure and surely they believed this would, finally, be their day in Govan. There were haunted looks on the faces of the Hearts players at full time.

Rangers now trail Premiership leaders Celtic by five points, taking advantage of the champions’ 0-0 draw at Hibs on Saturday. Ibrox was antsy, itching for a win, knowing that their bitter rivals don’t slip up often and that their team just had grasp the opportunity. That, combined with Shankland’s early opener, created a toxic atmosphere which seemed to hamper the Rangers players.

Hearts’ goal, on five minutes, was their best chance of the match and they took it well. Alex Cochrane cut on to his right foot and delivered a splendid cross that Shankland headed back across Jack Butland and into the net. It was the striker’s seventh goal of the season and he did not deserve to be on the losing side, given how well he lead the line.

Steven Naismith had switched Hearts to a back-three, so the early goal allowed Hearts to play deep and hit on the break with Kenneth Vargas’ pace. Rangers saw plenty of the ball but were error-strewn and wasteful. Shankland cleared a close-range Cyriel Dessers effort off the line and that looked to be Rangers’ lot until Toby Sibbick chopped down Todd Cantwell right on half time. It was a blatant penalty and while Tavernier sent Clark the wrong way, his effort hit the post and Hearts survived.

The second half was essentially attack against defence. Hearts’ low block was organised and Rangers just could not hit their stride. Poor Sam Lammers felt the ire of the fans for his efforts, with some ironically cheering his substitution. He and his team-mates had 28 shots but the majority of them were misfires.

Nicolas Raskin’s withdrawal on a stretcher added to the gloom. Manager Philippe Clement has cause to lament a lengthening injury list but not his team’s desire. Once the penalty was converted, they went right on the front foot and promptly found the winner.