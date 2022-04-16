Rangers make plea to SPFL over Celtic fixture ahead of Europa League double-header

Rangers have called on support from the Scottish Professional Football League with the fixture list as they bid to reach the Europa League final.

By Angus Wright
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 11:20 am
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Ibrox club face German side RB Leipzig, with the first leg away from home on Thursday, April 28 before the return match on Thursday, May 5.

Sandwiched in between those ties is the final Old Firm game of the season at Celtic Park on Sunday, May 1, and both Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and captain James Tavernier have urged the SPFL to help ease their load and support Scottish clubs in Europe.

Other football associations across Europe have moved fixtures to assist clubs in latter stages in the Champions League and Europa League, with PSG in particular benefiting from French Ligue 1 matches being rescheduled.

“We have seen in other countries dates and kick-off times moved to support clubs in Europe,” said Van Bronckhorst.

"We want to do the best for Scotland, hopefully, the league is also able to support us."

Tavernier said: "Thursday was a great result, we have a great medical department here who have been getting us into the best shape for tomorrow.

"We can request games to be moved but obviously it comes down to the league.

"You see it in other leagues. It is a massive achievement to reach a European semi-final."

