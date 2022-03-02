Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes change for St Johnstone trip but Allan McGregor keeps place

Allan McGregor has retained his place in goals for Rangers after Giovanni van Bronckhorst was questioned on the 40-year-old in light of the 2-2 draw with Motherwell.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 7:04 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 7:05 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The manager has stuck by his number one but made a change from the team which led comfortably at the weekend before conceding the lead and drawing at home to the Steelmen.

His selection has a more settled look to it with John Lundstram restored to midfield after covering in defence on Sunday and Leon Balogun has moved into that centre-half slot, in the starting XI dropping Fashion Sakala to the bench. The teamsheet also means Calvin Bassey retains the left-back position.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

There is still no place for Aaron Ramsey, whose injury issues are keeping him out of action while Rangers are also without the unavailable trio of Filip Helander, Amad Diallo and Ryan Jack.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhurst. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Kamara, Lundstram, Kent, Morelos, Aribo, Arfield. Subs: Roofe, Wright, Sakala, Lowry, McLaughlin, Barisic, Sands, Zukowski, King.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Allan McGregorSt JohnstoneMotherwellFashion Sakala
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.