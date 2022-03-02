Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes change for St Johnstone trip but Allan McGregor keeps place

The manager has stuck by his number one but made a change from the team which led comfortably at the weekend before conceding the lead and drawing at home to the Steelmen.

His selection has a more settled look to it with John Lundstram restored to midfield after covering in defence on Sunday and Leon Balogun has moved into that centre-half slot, in the starting XI dropping Fashion Sakala to the bench. The teamsheet also means Calvin Bassey retains the left-back position.

There is still no place for Aaron Ramsey, whose injury issues are keeping him out of action while Rangers are also without the unavailable trio of Filip Helander, Amad Diallo and Ryan Jack.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhurst. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Kamara, Lundstram, Kent, Morelos, Aribo, Arfield. Subs: Roofe, Wright, Sakala, Lowry, McLaughlin, Barisic, Sands, Zukowski, King.