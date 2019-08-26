Rangers 'make massive bid' for pacey striker as probable Alfredo Morelos replacement

Rangers have made a €10 million bid for Moussa Konate, according to reports in France.

The Amiens striker has been on the radar of Burnley and West Ham and would be available for sale having dropped down the pecking order with the Ligue 1 club.

Moussa Konate celebrating after scoring for Senegal.

L'Equipe now say Rangers have joined the race and have made a lucrative offer for the Senegalese international.

The 26-year-old would be viewed as a replacement for Alfredo Morelos with interest in the Colombian set to hot up in the remaining days of the summer transfer window.

Steven Gerrard himself admits he might be powerless to hold on to the player if the right offer comes in.

After moving from Senegal in 2011, Konate has played for Maccabi Tel Aviv, Krasnodar, Genoa and Sion before landing in France in 2017.

He has 11 goals for Senegal in 31 international appearances.