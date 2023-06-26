Rangers make key appointment, 'stand-out individual, 5 years at Premier League club, £19m commercial growth

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Karim Virani as the club's new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Chief executive James Bisgrove hailed Virani as the “stand-out individual” for the role due to his vast experience in the area following roles in the sports, technology, financial services, telecommunications and broadcast sectors, including five years at Premier League side West Ham United.

The new CCO joins Rangers from Socios.com, an “all-in-one fan app that rewards you for your loyalty” built on Blockchain. As its website states: “We are a bunch of sports mad and crypto nerds ourselves”. Socios.com has partnerships with many of the biggest clubs in the world and the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to that, Virani held different roles during five years with West Ham, initially joining the club as head of digital. During a period of transition as the club moved stadium he also worked as digital director, commercial director and chief commercial officer.

He will be expected to continue Rangers’ commercial growth which has risen by £19million in the space of four years.

"Following a rigorous and extensive recruitment process, we unanimously identified Karim as the stand-out individual to lead the next phase of our commercial strategy and revenue growth,” Bisgrove said.

'’Rangers have enjoyed commercial growth from £8m in 2018 to £29m in 2022, during a transformational period in our commercial activities and, with thanks to the incredible backing of Rangers supporters, and our club partners. Karim has the drive, experience and global network to accelerate the next phase of our growth strategy, and we look forward to welcoming him to Ibrox in August.”

Virani noted his admiration for the club's “incredible heritage, history, and passionate supporters” as he stated his belief that Rangers have “the potential to be one of the leading clubs in the world”

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of a new chief commercial officer. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)