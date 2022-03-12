Rangers make broadcast announcement for matches in Russia

The Ibrox club revealed on social media on Saturday afternoon that they are suspending coverage of RangersTV to the country as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

The SPFL announced earlier in the week that Scottish football has pulled their television deal for matches in Russia and Rangers have decided to follow suit with their own services.

A statement from Rangers read: “Rangers can confirm that we have suspended coverage of RangersTV in Russia.

Rangers matches at Ibrox will not be shown in Russia.

“This will include coverage of tomorrow’s Scottish Cup Quarter Final v Dundee FC, future match broadcasts and all RangersTV video content.”

Organisations across the world are pulling their services from Russia after its leader Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of its neighbour Ukraine two weeks ago.

The military action has forced the postponement of Scotland’s World Cup play-off against the Ukrainians later this month, the match rescheduled for June.