Rangers 'make another bid for Morgan Whittaker' as Swansea winger becomes top target

The Ibrox outfit had their original offer for the 22-year-old winger rejected by the Welsh club, but the Daily Record states that Rangers have made an improved offer of £2million and are awaiting a response. Whittaker was left out of the Swans’ starting XI last weekend due to the speculation surrounding his future and has an admirer in Gers boss Michael Beale, who knows the player from managing in the Skybet Championship earlier in the season with QPR.
Rangers have already added creative forward Todd Cantwell to their squad this month and have been linked with Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin, who plays for Standard Liege. Beale is eager to reinvigorate his squad for the second half of the season, having won all but one of his matches so far in his Rangers tenure with a Viaplay Cup final to look forward to next month.