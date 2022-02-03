Rangers' 'major wake-up call': Former strikers concur after Celtic's dominant 3-0 win in Old Firm takes top spot

Former Rangers strikers Ally McCoist and Kris Boyd both used the same term to describe the first-half dismantling from Reo Hatate and Liel Abada that took Ange Postecoglou’s team top of the cinch Premiership for the first time this season and ended a barren seven-match run for Celtic in Old Firm games.

McCoist, who also branded the defeat a ‘non-performance’ from the Parkhead visitors, praised second-half substitute Ryan Jack, but Kris Boyd – also speaking on Sky Sports – didn’t see much from Rangers’ big-game players.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However both used the same warning for the reigning champions after watching a convincing Old Firm victory.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“It was a non-performance. Rangers were abysmal tonight, particularly the opening 45 minutes,” said McCoist. “They were slightly better in the second half when Ryan Jack came on and he did make a difference, he attempted to get on the ball and make a few passes but that – what we saw this evening – is a major wake-up call for Rangers.

“If they needed it after the disappointing results at Aberdeen, and dropping two points at Ross County, they were way off it tonight and beaten by a far, far better side.”

Boyd added: “Ally said it as well – it’s a wake-up call.

“If Aberdeen and the last second at Ross County wasn’t enough then coming here and being second-best – and that’s probably being kind, because the first half Celtic blew Rangers away – is.

Ex-Rangers player Kris Boyd. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“We spoke about Celtic and the speed of the attack they’ve got, you thought Rangers would have their own threats and big players but we didn’t really see anything from Ryan Kent, Diallo off at half-time we didn’t see a lot there either. Aribo was quiet and Kemar Roofe didn’t really get into the game.

“It’s Celtic’s night and they’ve waited a long time for it.

“Rangers leaving with a 3-0 defeat is probably as good it can get because they were poor.”

Allan McGregor kept the score down at times in the first half but he couldn’t keep out Reo Hatate’s fifth minute opener or a quick-fire double from Hatate and Liel Abada just before half-time.