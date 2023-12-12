The Ibrox club will be without the Ecuadorian for Sunday’s clash with the Dons

Rangers are facing a midfield selection headache for Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen after the club’s appeal of Jose Cifuentes’ red card against Dundee was unsuccessful.

Cifuentes was sent off in the 3-1 victory over the Dees last weekend for a tackle on Amadou Bakayoko. Referee Kevin Clancy originally deemed the challenge worthy of a yellow card, but after a VAR review it was upgraded to a red. Rangers believed they had a strong enough case to overturn the decision on appeal, but after a fast track tribunal panel was convened on Tuesday afternoon, the original decisions stands.

As Cifuentes was dismissed under the grounds of rule A1 – Serious Foul Play, the 24-year-old is suspended for the next domestic match, which is the Hampden showpiece against the Dons. The verdict leaves Rangers desperately short of options to play alongside John Lundstram in the deep-lying midfield role. Nicolas Raskin is ruled out by injury, with Ryan Jack also struggling for full fitness. Full-back Dujon Sterling was used in that position against Dundee, while manager Philippe Clement could push defender John Souttar up or ask Todd Cantwell to drop deeper. Tom Lawrence, another potential option, is also injured.

Rangers have a crucial European match before the final on Thursday when they travel to Seville to take on Real Betis in the Europa League. A victory may be required to secure their place in the next round of the competition.