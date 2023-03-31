The on-loan defender has played 34 times this season under the guidance of Killie manager Derek McInnes and is also benefiting from tips from Rangers. “There’s constant dialogue with the loans manager, Billy Kirkwood,” the 23-year-old said. “I speak to him every week. “One way or another they are watching every game, so there is constant feedback both from inside Kilmarnock and from them about how I am doing and what is expected of me. It’s very technical. There are times when I will go and meet him and we will sit and watch and go over my clips, and question what you are doing, why you are doing it, how do you help yourself, how do you help the team, and how do you get better? It’s very beneficial. It’s something I have always done and always seen the importance of, analysing what you are doing and, of course, taking the experience of someone like him who has been in the game for so long.”