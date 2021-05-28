Rangers linked with record transfer deal as Celtic near key appointment

Friday's Scottish football transfer news. Picture: SNS

Players' futures are up in the air with many seeing their contracts coming to an end. Many clubs are in the process of deciding which players to keep and which to allow to move on.

Friday's Scottish football transfer news and main headlines:

Dons striker target

Aberdeen are eyeing a move for US international striker Christian Ramirez. The Houston Dynamo star is one of Stephen Glass' targets in attack. The 30-year-old has previously been on the Dons boss’ radar when he was at Atlanta United. Ramirez has a respectable scoring record in the MLS averaging just over a goal in every three games. (Daily Record)

Key Parkhead appointment close

Celtic are set to clinch a key appointment. Fergal Harkin is expected to take on the director of football role after turning down the chance to move from Manchester City for a top job at Belgian side SK Lommel, who are part of the same ownership group as the English champions. Harkin would form part of a new team with head coach Eddie Howe as they look to revamp the playing squad and structure. (Daily Record)

New Kelty boss

Kevin Thomson admitted he left Rangers with a “heavy heart” after being appointed Kelty Hearts boss. The ex-Hibs and Ibrox midfielder had been working in the academy at the Scottish champions. He replaces Barry Ferguson at the SPFL newboys. (Various)

Trio linked with Celtic

Kevin Nisbet is one of the names put forward to incoming boss Eddie Howe to consider. The Hibs striker and St Johnstone star Ali McCann are the domestic stars Celtic could look to this summer. Double winner Saints have put a £2million price tag on the Northern Ireland ace. Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady has also been linked having left Burnley. (Daily Record)

B teams given thumbs up

Celtic and Rangers will field B teams in the Lowland League after it was ratified at an AGM. The controversial decision was voted on by Lowland League clubs earlier this month with a majority indicating they supported the move. It will see the Old Firm duo play in the fifth tier for one season only with each Lowland League club earning a reported £3,000. (Various)

Premiership duo after Burke

Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke is considering his future with two Premiership teams keen on keeping him in the top-flight. The veteran star was part of the relegated Killie side and is out of contract this summer. It is understood Tommy Wright wants to keep him at Rugby Park but he will likely face competition from St Mirren and Livingston. (Daily Record)

Offers likely for Parkhead duo

Celtic are bracing themselves for transfer offers for Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer. The key duo are entering the final year of their deals at Parkhead and have been linked with moves away for some time now. It is likely that they would need to be sold this summer if the club are to cash in on them. (The Scotsman)

Rangers linked with record deal