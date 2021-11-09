Rangers linked with move for Zander Clark - St Johnstone ace's star on the rise, contract situation, Scotland call-up

Zander Clark helped St Johnstone beat Rangers in the Scottish Cup last season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The goalkeeper is one of a number of key players amongst Callum Davidson’s squad who are out of contract at the end of the season, alongside the likes of Jamie McCart, Shaun Rooney and Liam Craig.

The Scottish champions, according to the Daily Record, are assessing their goalkeeping options.

Allan McGregor’s contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign. The 39-year-old, who enjoyed a loan spell at St Johnstone at the beginning of his career, signed a one-year extension for this season back in April.

If he decides to retire Rangers will be keen to bring in another goalkeeper to compete with Robby McCrorie with Jon McLaughlin’s deal also up at the season’s end.

Clark has been in fine form for St Johnstone this year and won his place back in the Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying double header.

Only Celtic have conceded fewer goals than St Johnstone this season and a big reason for that has been the heroics of the 29-year-old.

In the last three games, Saints have picked up five points and Clark has been a big part of that, making big saves in home draws with Hearts and St Mirren, while he was the star of the show in 1-0 win at Dundee United.

According to stats platform Wyscout, no Premiership goalkeeper has prevented more goals.

Saints, understandably, are keen to tie down their No.1 on a new deal but interest is expected from England also.

