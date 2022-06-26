Rangers linked with move for 37-goal forward on a free deal - host of clubs interested

The 28-year-old will be available on a free once his contract with the Rams expires at the end of June.

Lawrence captained Derby under Wayne Rooney as they were unable to avoid relegation from the English Championship.

The Welsh international scored 11 goals in the league campaign, taking his total to 37 in 185 for Derby.

A host of clubs are tracking the versatile forward who is capable of playing through the middle, out wide, in a deeper forward role or as a midfielder.

West Brom lead the way, according to the Daily Mail, but Sheffield United, Watford as well as Rangers are keen.

Rooney has left Derby as manager with an overhaul expected following relegation.

Lawrence, who came through at Manchester United, has played more than 260 games in the Championship with spells at Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town.