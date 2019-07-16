Rangers linked with Liverpool youngster as English League One side eye Ibrox attacker

Rangers have been linked with Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane, with the Ibrox side reportedly weighing up a loan move for the 20-year-old.

Kane, who was linked with Hibs earlier this summer, featured for the Reds XI that played Spartans at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh on Monday night after being left out of the squad travelling to the USA for a pre-season tour.

Kane impressed on loan for Doncaster last season, with reports Liverpool would be happy to send the youngster out on loan again this season.

Rangers have already signed Anfield winger Sheyi Ojo on loan for the 2019/20 campaign and hasn't given up hope of re-signing Ryan Kent on a second temporary deal.

Elsewhere, Coventry City are understood to be monitoring Glenn Middleton's situation. The former Norwich City wideman is expected to go out on loan and was coincidentally set to join Doncaster.

However, a change in management at the Keepmoat Stadium has put that move in doubt, and the Sky Blues could look to take advantage by trying to land Middleton's services for the upcoming season.