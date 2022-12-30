New manager Michael Beale will be understandably keen to refresh his squad over the coming weeks, although major surgery on it is not expected to be performed until the summer. However, the season-ending injury suffered by Steven Davis last week means that reinforcements are likely to be required in midfield and Rangers are reported to be looking at Baccus, who starred for the Socceroos at the recent World Cup.
The Paisley outfit are expecting offers for the 24-year-old, who has been an impressive performer for both club and country since moving to Scotland from Western Sydney Wanderers in July. Baccus penned a two-year contract and with his stock already high, there will be a temptation for St Mirren to cash in on their investment. The Sun claims that Rangers scouts have watched the box-to-box midfielder in recent matches and could make their move next month.