Rangers linked with €6m summer move for midfield international, 'interest 'intensified', manager criticism

Rangers have been linked with a summer move for international midfielder Darius Olaru, captain of Romanian giants FCSB.

According to reports in the player’s homeland, the Ibrox side plan to scout the 24-year-old in upcoming games with a view to putting in a transfer bid to bring the player to Glasgow at the end of the season. Olaru is a valuable member of the Romanian giants and highly thought of.

The club’s owner Gigi Becali values the box-to-box midfielder between €6million and €8million although it is reported Rangers would be only willing to pay the lower scale of that value. Described as "a player who is physically and mentally involved, both defends and attacks, also has physical strength, Olaru has played more than 230 senior games with nine caps for Romania.

ProSport reports Rangers have “intensified their interest” and outline the club's plan to watch him in play-off matches when the Romanian Superliga splits.

Olaru faced criticism at the weekend from FCSB coach Leonard Strizu after he received a booking in stoppage time of Sunday's win over FC Voluntari which means he is suspended for a key match against Universitatea Craiova with the team currently five points off the top of the table.

"He has no respect for me for doing this,” Strizu, who confirmed the player would be fined, said. “I spoke with him specially before the match and I asked him not to get a yellow card. When you do that in the 95th minute… It really bothers me that he doesn't give a damn about what I told him, that I wasn't the only one who told him.”