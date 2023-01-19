Rangers linked with Belgian Under-21 star with 'advanced discussions' claim

Rangers have been linked with a move for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, there is “concrete interest” from the Ibrox side and discussions are already at an advanced stage over the transfer of the 21-year-old, a six-time Belgian Under-21 international. It follows news that the club are closing in on signing Todd Cantwell who has opted for a move north despite interest from abroad and in England.

Raskin spent time with three of Belgium’s biggest clubs as a youngster, including Anderlecht, before emerging at Liege. He has started 15 games in the Belgian top-flight this season and is closing in on 100 appearances for his club. A highly-rated talent in the country, he has had Europa League experience but he hasn’t featured since November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Rangers boss Michael Beale is yet to make his first signing for the first-team since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst.