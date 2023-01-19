News you can trust since 1817
Rangers linked with Belgian Under-21 star with 'advanced discussions' claim

Rangers have been linked with a move for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

2 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:26pm
According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, there is “concrete interest” from the Ibrox side and discussions are already at an advanced stage over the transfer of the 21-year-old, a six-time Belgian Under-21 international. It follows news that the club are closing in on signing Todd Cantwell who has opted for a move north despite interest from abroad and in England.

Raskin spent time with three of Belgium’s biggest clubs as a youngster, including Anderlecht, before emerging at Liege. He has started 15 games in the Belgian top-flight this season and is closing in on 100 appearances for his club. A highly-rated talent in the country, he has had Europa League experience but he hasn’t featured since November.

New Rangers boss Michael Beale is yet to make his first signing for the first-team since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Nicolas Raskin of Standard Liege has been linked with Rangers. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
