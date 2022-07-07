Rangers linked with 60-goal €7m international winger

Rangers have been linked with a move for Genk winger Theo Bongonda.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 6:40 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 26-year-old DR Congo international is understood to be training separately from the first-team at the Belgian club with a move away expected.

According to a report in Belgium, Rangers are said to be one of the teams interested in a player who could cost between 6million and 8million.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Bongonda, a versatile attacker, hit 13 goals in all competitions last season and has an impressive goals tally in Belgium with 60 between his stints at Genk and Zulte Waregem.

He was transferred to Spain from Waregem early in his career, joining Celta Vigo. Following loan spells at his former club and Trabzonspor he would move back to Belgium, re-joining Waregem permanently.

Impressive form saw Genk spend 7million to land the player.

Bongonda, who has Champions League experience, also has interest from the United Arab Emirates but a move to a club in European competition is likely more tempting.

Read More

Read More
Joe Aribo the enigma: How £300k Rangers signing turned into £10m EPL target
Theo Bongonda has been linked with Rangers. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
SpainChampions League
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.