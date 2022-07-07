Rangers linked with 60-goal €7m international winger

The 26-year-old DR Congo international is understood to be training separately from the first-team at the Belgian club with a move away expected.

According to a report in Belgium, Rangers are said to be one of the teams interested in a player who could cost between 6million and 8million.

Bongonda, a versatile attacker, hit 13 goals in all competitions last season and has an impressive goals tally in Belgium with 60 between his stints at Genk and Zulte Waregem.

He was transferred to Spain from Waregem early in his career, joining Celta Vigo. Following loan spells at his former club and Trabzonspor he would move back to Belgium, re-joining Waregem permanently.

Impressive form saw Genk spend 7million to land the player.

Bongonda, who has Champions League experience, also has interest from the United Arab Emirates but a move to a club in European competition is likely more tempting.