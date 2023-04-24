Rangers linked with 30-year-old Greek international, Hibs experience, right-back competition for Tavernier

According to Glasgow World, the Ibrox club have made plans to scout the player in the coming weeks with a view to a summer move. It is reported Harry Watling, one of Michael Beale's chief lieutenants, will travel to Greece to watch him in action.

An attacking right-back who can also operate in midfield, Kotsiras has featured 25 times this season, predominantly on the right of defence, as the Greek giants chase their 21st league title and first since 2010. They currently lead the league ahead of AEK Athens due to a better head-to-head record. He has twice played for the Greek national team and is under contract until 2024. The defender is not unfamiliar with Scottish football having played against Hibs when he was at former club Asteras Tripolis. The Easter Road side progressed across two legs in the Europa League qualifying tie in 2018.

Club captain James Tavernier has been the club's regular right-back since joining in 2015. In his eight seasons at Ibrox he has never made fewer than 40 appearances and is under contract until 2026.

Beale has made it clear that he is looking to make changes to his Rangers squad in the summer with at least five new signings. He described the 2-0 loss to Aberdeen as a “warning sign” for next season and “an eye-opener for one or two players”. The Ibrox side will end the campaign trophy-less unless they can defeat Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final to progress to the final.