Rangers 'target' nearing contract deal claims transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Highly-rated Simons was linked with a move to Scotland last year as he grew frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities afforded to him at Paris Saint-Germain.
It was thought a Dutch football connection with Giovanni van Bronckhorst in charge at the Scottish champions could see him make a move to the SPFL for more match minutes.
However he has made four appearances since the turn of the year including a starting slot in last month’s 1-0 win over Rennes.
Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes he could stay in Ligue 1.
Romano tweeted: “Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to improve their contract proposal to Xavi Simons. Been told he’s now getting closer to sign a new long term deal with PSG - talks progressing.
“Xavi Simons current deal expires in June but Paris want him to stay.”