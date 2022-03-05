Rangers 'target' nearing contract deal claims transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Rangers fans hoping to see Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons at Ibrox next season have seen their hopes dented a little by the latest update on the teenager’s situation.

Paris Saint-Germain's Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons in action against Rennes (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Highly-rated Simons was linked with a move to Scotland last year as he grew frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities afforded to him at Paris Saint-Germain.

It was thought a Dutch football connection with Giovanni van Bronckhorst in charge at the Scottish champions could see him make a move to the SPFL for more match minutes.

However he has made four appearances since the turn of the year including a starting slot in last month’s 1-0 win over Rennes.

Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes he could stay in Ligue 1.

Romano tweeted: “Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to improve their contract proposal to Xavi Simons. Been told he’s now getting closer to sign a new long term deal with PSG - talks progressing.

“Xavi Simons current deal expires in June but Paris want him to stay.”

