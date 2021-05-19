Rangers-linked striker set for summer exit as chief admits club won't stand in his way

Jonson Clarke-Harris scoring for Peterborough United against Plymouth Argyle. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old has bagged 33 goals in 49 games in all competitions this campaign for the League One side and was previously linked with a move to Steven Gerrard’s Scottish Premiership champions.

Clarke-Harris moved from Bristol Rovers last summer for a fee of £1.2 million and remains under contract until 2024. Peterborough sold Ivan Toney for a fee of around £5 million last summer after he bagged 49 goals over a two-year spell and it’s likely the Posh will demand a similar fee for Clarke-Harris.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Fry insists they won’t stop the player leaving if they get a fair offer.

He said: “How can you stand in their way, because it not only affects their life, it affects their families, their parents and grandparents. It is life-changing and we must do it."

Message from the editor