Rangers-linked striker set for summer exit as chief admits club won't stand in his way

The 26-year-old has bagged 33 goals in 49 games in all competitions this campaign for the League One side and was previously linked with a move to Steven Gerrard’s Scottish Premiership champions.
Clarke-Harris moved from Bristol Rovers last summer for a fee of £1.2 million and remains under contract until 2024. Peterborough sold Ivan Toney for a fee of around £5 million last summer after he bagged 49 goals over a two-year spell and it’s likely the Posh will demand a similar fee for Clarke-Harris.
But Fry insists they won’t stop the player leaving if they get a fair offer.
He said: “How can you stand in their way, because it not only affects their life, it affects their families, their parents and grandparents. It is life-changing and we must do it."