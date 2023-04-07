All Sections
Rangers' likely starting XI v Celtic emerges after Nicolas Raskin injury update

Nicolas Raskin has handed Rangers a major boost after being declared fit to face Celtic in Saturday’s Old Firm showdown.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST
 Comment

The Belgian midfielder has made a positive impression at Ibrox since joining from Standard Liege in the January transfer window, but has been sidelined since picking up a thigh issue in the Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers last month.

The injury forced him to miss the league wins over Motherwell and Dundee United either side of the international break with Raskin also forced to withdraw from the Belgium Under-21 squad.

However, Rangers manager Michael Beale has delivered a positive update on the condition of the 22-year-old ahead of the trip to Parkhead.

Nicolas Raskin in action for Rangers during the Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Raith Rovers at Ibrox on March 12. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Nicolas Raskin in action for Rangers during the Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Raith Rovers at Ibrox on March 12. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Nicolas Raskin in action for Rangers during the Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Raith Rovers at Ibrox on March 12. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“Raskin is fit and has trained all week,” he announced at his pre-match media conference. "The team arrive in fine form after ten consecutive league wins. Our away form has been good and we are certainly looking forward to the match. We are in a positive place.”

Both Raskin and fellow January signing Todd Cantwell were left on the bench for the Viaplay Cup final defeat to Celtic in February but Beale hinted that both are in his thoughts for the trip to Celtic Park.

"We are definitely a different team from my first Old Firm match back,” said the Rangers boss. “Todd and Nico have brought nice energy into the group and have the quality to bring to the squad."

Rangers likely starting XI v Celtic (4-2-3-1): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Raskin, Jack; Kent, Tillman, Cantwell; Morelos.

