Rangers lift with injured star's two-footed Twitter update giving recovery hope

However there has been a little good news on social media where an update from midfielder Ianis Hagi has given hope over his recovery.

The Romanian international has been out of action since January when he sustained a knee injury in the opening stages of a Scottish Cup win over Stirling Albion. To that point, the playmaker had started every match except one under van Bronckhorst, but the 23-year-old required season-ending surgery.

Hagi’s latest update on his injury will raise spirits among the blue half of Glasgow just a little with a video of him very ably juggling a ball using both feet. He captioned the keepy-uppy video with “It’s been a while. PS I’m still two-footed” as he got some ball-work in during a gym session forming part of his rehabilitation.

