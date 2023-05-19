Rangers lift lid on Graeme Souness talks and confirm 'maximum' Celtic away allocation next season

Graeme Souness has held “informal” talks with Rangers over the prospect of returning to the club in an ambassadorial capacity.

Incoming Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove confirmed that a discussion with Souness took place this week which involved the possibility of the legendary former player-manager taking up an official role at Ibrox.

Souness recently left his position as a pundit with Sky Sports leading to rumours that he was set to become involved in a Rangers takeover attempt but Bisgrove insisted the speculation was wide of the mark.

"He's a legend of the football club and our strategy is to make sure we have great relationships with all our legends,” Bisgrove said. “Graeme was in Glasgow for a private engagement and dropped in for a coffee. It was an informal conversation.

Incoming Rangers CEO James Bisgrove addresses the media at the club's training centre. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"Hopefully in the future he will be involved in more opportunities in an ambassadorial sense. That’s for Graeme to decide. But the extent of the rumours probably went beyond the reality on that one.”

Bisgrove also confirmed that a "maximum" of 800 away tickets will be made available to Celtic fans at Ibrox next season but revealed that discussions are planned over a possible return to larger Old Firm allocations in future.

He said: "It's definitely an area we are looking at, we will have dialogue with all the right stakeholders including Police Scotland and Celtic.

"There's no specific date for those talks but I imagine during the summer and before the next Old Firm game the dialogue will take place. There is an opportunity to reinstate the previous allocation of 700-800, but that’s the maximum for next season. Beyond that it’s a broader conversation but I can’t commit to full allocation yet as there’s so many aspects to that conversation.

"I don’t think there’s any [outside] pressure [on Old Firm allocations]. I certainly haven’t felt any pressure from the authorities but I’m transitioning into the role so maybe that pressure will come at some point but we will take a decision that is right for Rangers and our supporters.