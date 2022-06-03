Rangers let two players leave as internationalist given touching tribute by club

Leon Balogun, centre, helped Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

The 33-year-old centre-half joined the Ibrox club from Brighton and played 65 times.

He spoke last month about his desire to remain at Rangers beyond this season, but an agreement for a new deal has not been reached.

"Whilst being a key role in the backline, the Nigerian internationalist scored two goals in Europe, both being crucial in helping the Light Blues secure their position in the Europa League final in Seville after a remarkable run in the campaign,” a statement on Rangers’ website read.

“Leon leaves a Ranger with everyone at Ibrox wishing him well for the next move in his career.”

Earlier in the week, Rangers announced that defender Connor Goldson had signed a new four-year deal.

Goalkeeper Andy Firth has also left Rangers upon expiration of his contract.

The 25-year-old Englishman joined in January 2019 and went on to sign a contract extension with the club in 2021.