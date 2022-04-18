Rangers legend Richard Gough warns club and Connor Goldson over contract stalemate

And weighing in to the other side of the ongoing contract stalemate, former central defender Gough has warned Rangers they might need to shell out £8m to replace the Englishman if he leaves this summer.

Goldson has savoured the scenes at the end of matches recently, pausing to reflect infront of the celebrating fans at the end of extra-time victories over both SC Braga in the UEFA Europa League and Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender has yet to sign an extension on his Ibrox contract which expires this summer. Gough says the defender will never have it as good – but Rangers will have to go some way to finding another defender in the same reliable mould.

"Connor knows himself that he won't play for a bigger club in Britain. He might get more money but he won't play at a club where he has to win every game.

"He'll know that if he goes, he's not going to play in the semi final of a European competition again,” Gough told the Daily Record.

"You see scenes like [Hampden] and they might just give him food for thought. Does he want to give that up?"

Gough believes Rangers should not be giving up on their defender either.

Rangers' Connor Goldson. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“He's a good football player; a modern day centre back and like James Tavernier, his appearance record is phenomenal. He hardly ever misses a game,”

“Rangers have got to make a decision. To get someone of his quality to replace him could cost them £6,7,8million, so do they say there's a long-term contract on big money?”

"If Rangers could keep him, I'm sure they would.”

The Gers will bring John Souttar in and have been linked with a move for Dutch defender Danilo Doheki this summer but also face losing other out of contract stars over the coming months, including goalkeeper Allan McGregor, veteran Steven Davis and weekend goal hero Scott Arfield whose deals all expire this year.

Connor Goldson hands his shirt to a fan after the semi-final win. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.