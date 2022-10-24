Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes his team to Italy for the penultimate group stage clash against Serie A leaders Napoli. The two teams’ European campaigns could not be any more divergent. While Rangers have lost all four games, conceding 16 goals, Napoli have won all four of their encounters, scoring 17 goals.

Last season's Europa League finalists have been one of the big disappointments in the Champions League and know that to have any realistic chance of pipping Ajax to third place they will need to get a result in Italy. They, however, go into the match off the back of a disappointing league performance, dropping two points at home to Livingston with the team booed off the park as pressure mounts on Van Bronckhorst.

McCoist believes it is time for the team “to act” but admits it will likely be tough viewing.

"My thoughts are that I am going to be watching that particular encounter from behind the couch," he said on talkSPORT.

"It’s big. If we want to continue in the Europa League then we need to get something out of the game, with the other result going our way. This is our last chance. It’s going to be hard, but we are going to try. It’s a tough tournament but it’s a really good opportunity to change it. We need to get our form back, play better and more aggressive. It’s time to act and it has to start at Napoli.”