Rangers legend Davie Wilson will no longer attend Ibrox as family reveal dementia battle

The family of Rangers legend Davie Wilson have revealed the former player is battling Alzheimer’s.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 1:10 pm
Updated Saturday, 14th August 2021, 1:10 pm
Davie Wilson (left) and alongside Hearts legend John Robertson after being inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2014. Picture: SNS
The 82-year-old won 11 major honours during his career in an 11-year stint with the club after joining from Baillieston Juniors.

He was a regular attendee at Ibrox until recently, with his family explaining that he is no longer able to go watch his favourites in person due to his illness.

They said in a statement, which was released by Rangers on social media: “The Wilson family would like to announce that due to ongoing Alzheimer’s and dementia issues, Rangers legend, Davie Wilson, has now retired from attending Ibrox on match days to watch his beloved Rangers.

“He was thrilled to see the Gers win their 55th league titles and wishes his team all the very best in the forthcoming season.”

The news comes the day after Steven Gerrard’s men stopped a three-game slide with a 5-0 victory over Dunfermline Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.

