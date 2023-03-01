Rangers legend calls for boardroom shake-up, slams 'ponderous' midfielder, and says fans deserve better

Mark Hateley has called for changes in the Rangers boardroom following Sunday's defeat to Celtic in the Viaplay Cup final.

The former Ibrox striker has accused the current regime of failing to build on the 2020-21 title win under Steven Gerrard and suggested changes are needed for the club to challenge Celtic's current dominance. He also blasted the team for letting the fans down by failing to win the first silverware on offer this season at Hampden on Sunday having already fallen nine points behind Celtic in the Premiership title race.

"The Rangers supporters have been let down again and they deserve better," Hateley told Grosvener Sport. “The backing the fans have given Rangers since the dark days of 2012 has been nothing short of remarkable – unprecedented, really, in world football.

“They expected more and they deserved more after the title win in 2021. Of course, Rangers won the Scottish Cup last year and reached a Europa League Final but they have fallen behind Celtic again. They need to retain the Cup otherwise it’s another backward step.”

Former Rangers player Mark Hateley wants change in the Ibrox boardroom. (Photo by Ross Brownlee / SNS Group)

On the need for a shake-up in the boardroom, Hateley added: "Steven Gerrard delivered the most important title of recent times and a man of his pedigree doesn’t rest on his last act. That’s why he stayed at the very top for so long.

“He wasn’t satisfied with one achievement and if you haven’t got a board that is compatible to a manager then that relationship is going to break – and it did do. Steven needed to strengthen after 55 to try to get into the Champions League. He wanted to go to the next stage, he wanted the backing and he didn’t get it and that’s why he left for Aston Villa.

“I think the board have done remarkably well over the period – but they are custodians of an institution. When you are in that position you need to know when you have done your bit and you can’t take it any further. You have to know when the time is right to let others come to the fore and make the club what it wants to be and what it should be.”

Hately also levelled criticism at Michael Beale for his decision to start John Lundstram ahead of recent signing Nicolas Raskin in Sunday's Hampden final.

“I was surprised Nico Raskin didn’t start for Rangers. John Lundstram has not been the same player this season and he has been carrying an injury," he said.

“When he is on his game he carries a presence, he puts his foot in and makes runs forward but he hasn’t done any of that this season. He looks ponderous.

“I understand Michael Beale has gone with experience but you could see the difference when the Belgian came on. There was more energy when he and Todd Cantwell were introduced.

“The Rangers starting XI had seven players in it that started the 2019/20 final against Celtic and Ryan Jack came on to make it eight. Celtic, meanwhile, only had Callum McGregor from that game in their entire squad.