Rangers legend Ally McCoist explains what is 'vital' for Michael Beale to be a success as he issues key duo concern

Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes it is “vital” for the board to give new manager Michael Beale support if he is to be a success.

The 42-year-old was named as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor having left an indelible mark as part of Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff during the Liverpool legends tenure at Ibrox. Beale followed Gerrard to Aston Villa before taking on his first managerial job at Queens Park Rangers.

McCoist admitted his surprise at the appointment due to Beale’s inexperience but reckons there “are some exciting times ahead”.

“The board made the decision to hire Michael and one thing that needs to be done now is for us Rangers supporters to rally around the team and give them support,” he told Grosvenor Sport. “The time is now for Rangers to start winning things again, domestically. It's important that Michael gets support from the board too and I'm sure he will. There are some exciting times ahead.

“Hiring any manager is a gamble. I was surprised that Rangers hired Michael as I thought they'd prefer someone with more experience but when you actually think about it, they've hired someone that knows the club, has been there and knows what's required of him. The one thing he needs to get; is support from the board - it's vital. The next two or three months are vital for Beale and his tenure.”

Meanwhile, McCoist has issued his concern that Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos could run down their contracts with their deals up at the end of the season

“On recent form, Alfredo Morelos won't get a move at the same level he could've been at 18 months ago,” he said. “His injury hasn't helped but he hasn't reached the level required since the setback so he needs to regain a little bit of form if he wants to secure a move at the same level as Rangers are at.

"Ryan Kent was exceptional during the European run, some of his performances were amazing but his consistency levels have dropped and if he wants to move on to another club then he has to perform better.

Michael Beale has returned to Ibrox as manager. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)