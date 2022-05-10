Rangers legend Ally McCoist admits on-camera 'moment of madness' after RB Leipzig win

The legendary former Rangers striker was caught with his back to the cameras during his post-match punditry duties with BT Sport as he danced with joy in front of the players while they made their way around the pitch.

He admitted he was unaware that the cameras were on him and that it was a "blatant refusal" in his part to continue the discussion with host Darrell Currie.

Asked about the incident on talkSPORT, McCoist joked: "It's time to go to a break, is it not?

"I would like to give everybody an explanation for that, which can only described as a moment of madness.

"I honestly thought the cameras were on the pitch looking at the crowd, the players dancing about and you can hear the voices of the pundits in the background.

"Alas, it wasn't the case, when Darrell asked me a question, I thought we were a couple of minutes into the question and I couldn't be bothered answering it anymore, I'll just have a dance.

"I wasn't aware that the cameras were in fact on the pundits rather than the playing members on the field."

Ally McCoist celebrated Rangers' win over RB Leipzig with a dance in front of the BT Sport cameras. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

McCoist also revealed that his on-camera escapades had prompted a message from his eldest son, Alexander.

"I got a great text, from my oldest son, who was out enjoying that particular result that evening, at half past 12.

"All it said on the text was 'I'll let you off dad, because of the occasion'.