Rangers' 'learning point' from Champions League win to prepare for PSV clash explained by Giovanni van Bronckhorst

After a disjointed first leg left Rangers with a 2-0 first leg deficit to Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, Tuesday’s return match at Ibrox turned the tide in the tie and set a new club record in overcoming the margin for the first time in Europe.

However, relieved van Bronckhorst has warned they must up their game, and performances, for the visit of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV on Tuesday.

“Last year in Europe we didn’t have to make up a two-goal margin,” he told RangersTV, summarising the midweek match. “Overall, comparing the first and second game the difference [between the two] was too much.

"Our learning point from this tie is to make sure against PSV we have two games where we have to be at our best and put in the performances we need.”

How the Rangers manager lines up is a frequent pre-match discussion point with a wealth of options at his disposal as more of his team find fitness. Ryan Kent started against the Belgians and Alfredo Morelos is also back after five months out.

“We have so many different qualities in each position and we can play with a lot of attackers on the pitch, or with a lot of speed and can and great creativity up front or in midfield.

“I am really happy with the strength in depth we have. We can adjust within games but also prepare ourselves for the games and see which XI will suit the gameplan.”