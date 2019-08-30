Rangers learn opponents for Europa League group stage

Rangers have been drawn against Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord in Group G of the Europa League.

Steven Gerrard celebrates as Rangers make it to the Europa League.

Steven Gerrard's men confirmed their passage into the competition thanks to a last-minute Alfredo Morelos goal which won their play-off clash with Legia Warsaw.

Rangers have met every one of their opponents in European football before.

They recently clashed with Porto during the group stages in the 2005/06 Champions League campaign. Alex McLeish's side managed to avoid defeat against their Portuguese opponents, winning 3-2 at Ibrox and 1-1 away from home. These results were crucial in them qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition that year.

The members aren't so happy from their last meeting with Feyenoord in 2002. The Dutch side knocked them from the Uefa Cup at the fourth round stage.

For the only time they've faced Young Boys you have to go all the way back to 1977 and a qualifying round tie in the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup. The Glasgow side emerged victorious, winning 3-2 on aggregate.

The matches will be played on Thursdays from mid-September into early December. The dates are below...

19 September: Group stage, matchday one

3 October: Group stage, matchday two

24 October: Group stage, matchday three

7 November: Group stage, matchday four

28 November: Group stage, matchday five

12 December: Group stage, matchday six

16 December: Round of 32 draw, Nyon