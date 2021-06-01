Rangers launch share offering as Ibrox club targets £6.75m in 'next phase of the journey'

A general view of Rangers' Ibrox stadium

Following the club’s 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title win, the Gers are keen to make the most of the club’s potential, with fans able to make a minimum investment of £500 and a maximum of £100,000 before 6pm on Friday, June 11.

The shares on offer are ordinary shares which come with voting rights and AGM attendance.

In a video released alongside the announcement, deputy chairman John Bennett said: “I am deeply proud to be part of Rangers at this point. This 55. This 150.

"But it’s also really important that we future-proof the next 150 years for this club. I think this is a legacy moment for Rangers.

"This is strengthen when strong, from a position of strength. Keep strengthening – it’s Rangers – keep going forward.”

Managing Director Stewart Robertson added: “Winning title number 55 isn’t the end, that’s just the beginning of the next phase of the journey.

“The vision for Rangers is that we are in European football; we want to be winning the league on an annual basis; we want to be winning cups on an annual basis, and we want to be group stage and beyond in European football.

"We want that to be in the Champions League. That's where we believe a club of Rangers’ stature deserves to be.

"By widening the ownership to a wider base of shareholders, we feel it helps to give the club a much better chance of going forward.

Declaring himself “really, really proud” of the club’s evolution so far, Sporting Director Ross Wilson explained: “We are certainly not at the end of the journey.

"We sit here today as Scottish champions. We sit here with the plan that we put in place bearing fruit - there’s no question about that.

"But we see huge opportunities as we move forward.”

Manager Steven Gerrard added: “I feel really optimistic and excited about the future. I’m hungry for next season to be even more of a success. “

A statement read: “Under a group of committed supporter-owners since the start of 2015, the club has delivered very strong results both on and off the pitch and a platform has been created for future growth.

"The owners have invested significantly into the club’s foundations in order to put Rangers in a position not only to challenge for the top domestic prizes but to become a leading club on the European stage.

"A transformational approach has been applied to all aspects of the club’s business and operations, with the intention of delivering significant growth and making the club financially sustainable to future-proof the next 150 years.

“Rangers is a modern, pioneering football club. The club has clear ambitions focussed on domestic trophies and extended European campaigns; however, it also has a clear focus on financial sustainability.

"Funds raised by the equity offering will be invested into projects designed to support the club’s success both on and off the field, strengthen its financial sustainability, and build its long-term value.

"This offering of ordinary shares with voting rights represents a unique opportunity to invest directly into an iconic football club with a prestigious 150-year history, access to European football and a global following estimated to exceed three million supporters.”

