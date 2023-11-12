Rangers late team news: One likely change but surface could play factor - predicted starting XIs

Rangers' Leon Balogun could be back in the starting XI.

Rangers have the chance to cut the gap temporarily between them and Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership to five points when they take on Livingston in the noon kick-off at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Unbeaten under new manager Philippe Clement, Rangers travel across the M8 with confidence to take on the Lions, who slipped to the foot of the league following other results on Saturday. With Celtic hosting Aberdeen later this afternoon at 2.30pm, the Ibrox club will want to put pressure on the defending champions with a resounding win in West Lothian.

In terms of late team news, Clement’s biggest conundrum comes in central defence. Leon Balogun has played the past two domestic matches and has done well but as he is not registered for European competition, he was unable to play in Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League win over Sparta Prague. Ben Davies deputised for him and it is likely to be a straight shoot-out between the pair of them for inclusion. Winger Scott Wright could also return after missing the Sparta match with a slight injury. Clement must also factor in which players are most comfortable playing on Livingston’s synthetic surface. Midfielder Nicolas Raskin (ankle), defender John Souttar (muscle problem) and Rabbi Matondo (knee) remain out.

For Livingston, they welcome back Cristian Montano after a two-game suspension, while goalkeeper Shamal George is fit to return after a minor injury caused him to be dropped to the bench for the last two matches. Ayo Obileye has recovered from a foot injury but may not be risked.

Predicted Livingston team: Hamilton; Devlin, Obileye, Se Kelly; Brandon, Holt, Pittman, St Kelly, Montano; Shinnie; Nouble.