Rangers land six-figure windfall ahead of January transfer window thanks to Borna Barisic

Rangers are in line to land a six-figure windfall from Borna Barisic’s involvement as part of Croatia’s World Cup squad.

Through FIFA’s Club Benefit Payments Programme, clubs are awarded for any player at the World Cup who has been contracted to them at any point over the past two years. If an individual has been at more than one club the money is divided on a pro rata basis.

The sum works out at around $10,000 (US) each day the player is at the tournament, starting from the preparation period on November 10 right through until the day after their final fixture.

Croatia's progress to the last-16 as group runners up means Borna Barisic remains at the competition until the fixture with Japan on Monday. Even though he has not seen any action as of yet, Rangers will still receive the payment. Due to the left-back having been at the club since 2018, they will be entitled to the full amount.

If Croatia were to lose to Japan, Rangers would get $270,000 for the 27 days he would have been active with his national team. A win, however, would bring in an additional $40,000. Zlatko Dalić’s men would likely play Brazil in the quarter-final.

FIFA sends the money to the Scottish FA who then, in turn, pay it to the clubs. The six-figure sum could come in handy with the January transfer window approaching and a new manager in the door in Michael Beale. Sporting director Ross Wilson confirmed assurances had been given that there would be opportunities for Beale to add to his squad if required.

