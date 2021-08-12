Rangers: Kemar Roofe fully focused on football after newborn son's health scare

The 28-year-old's newborn son was treated for bronchiolitis and a chest infection, with Roofe absent from the Gers squad that lost 1-0 to Dundee United last weekend.
The club later issued a statement clarifying his omission from the squad in the wake of speculation.
“It’s not nice seeing your eight-day-old with tubes and struggling to breathe after rushing them to hospital so yeah, it’s been a difficult week,” he said in a press conference.
"He’s better now; he’s at home, which is the most important thing.”
Roofe revealed he had hoped to be involved at Tannadice but after his son took a turn for the worse, the former Leeds striker pulled out.
"I tried to make the game last Saturday but his condition got worse during the hospital visit when I went in after training, so it was a bit much for me to play the following day.”
Asked if it was difficult to focus on football when his child was unwell, Roofe replied: “It’s two separate worlds for me.
"As soon as I go back home I’m a dad, but as soon as I leave the house with my Rangers kit on I’m a footballer, and that's the way I try to keep it with my family and my friends.
"My kids care about football and what I do but they're not fazed about anything. It's just normal to them."